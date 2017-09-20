Juniors and Miniroos numbers ever-increasing



Categories:

Tags:

DUE to the ever-increasing numbers, we have had a great competition among the seniors and the juniors each week.

A point score system was set up and each junior player gained points for the number of goals scored by their team each week.

The winners were given the coach’s award.

These two players were Liam Smith and Amy Les.

Both of these players have now been with the club for a number of years and their skills have improved considerably.

They have shared the ball well and supported their team – watch out seniors.

