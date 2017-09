Categories:

Tags:

THE Victorian Attorney General, Martin Pakula, will be put on notice by Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) when she officially asks him to visit the Mansfield Courthouse.

Raising the issue some months ago during parliament, Ms McLeish asked that Mr Pakula visit the courthouse to inspect its non-existent security.

“When I raised the issue, the attorney general indicated he would come up – but he clearly hasn’t made any plans,” Ms McLeish said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...