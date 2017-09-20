Onwards and upwards at Mansfield Secondary College



NAPLAN results were recently released to schools across the state.

Mansfield Secondary College’s results show excellent progress, particularly in year 9 spelling, numeracy, grammar and punctuation, all showing an increase in the mean scores.

The year 9 results also have a significant increase in the percentage of students achieving results in the top two bands in numeracy and spelling.

The year 7 results also show a significant improvement of students achieving in the top two bands in spelling.

The percentage of students who get results in the top two bands of NAPLAN is an indicator of the number of high performing students.

Reading remains an area of challenge for the school.

