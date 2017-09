Categories:

ROAD safety barriers will be installed along a 230 metre section of Mt Buller Road, near Sawmill Settlement, following a number of vehicle incidents over the winter months.

Installation will begin in the coming weeks.

Visiting town last Friday, Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) said $50,000 would be provided for the safety project.

