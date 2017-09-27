A good week for golfing ladies



FORMATS other than stableford have proved popular this week, with a 4BBB event on Wednesday and a stroke round on Saturday for the monthly medal.

Winners in Wednesday’s round was the team of Sue Parsons and Glenis Skinner, who came in with an excellent 40 points.

Runners up were Gayle Wells and Shirley Nolan with 39, followed by the teams of Marion Mitchell/Sheryl Sargent, Millie Cumming/Nikki Coffey and Shelly Comerford/Marion Sargeant, all on 36.

Thursday’s nine hole event went to Anne Watkins with 18 points.

Saturday’s 18 hole stroke round was for the September Monthly Medal, sponsored by Davon’s Hair Room.

As always, the club is grateful to the local businesses and individuals who sponsor events such as monthly medals, special days and raffles – their generosity is an integral part of the success of these events.

