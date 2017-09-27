Appetite for construction

State government “wants to get the job done” and fund Mansfield Secondary College’s full redevelopment.



THE State Government has sent its strongest indication yet that Mansfield Secondary College (MSC) could receive funding to the tune of between $4-5 million in next May’s state budget.

The government has said it wants to get on with the job and fund the school’s Master Plan.

Last month MSC announced it would ask the State Government for between $4-5 million to rectify what the school considers are its most glaring issues.

The funds, if committed to MSC, will pay for a new indoor gymnasium, a modernised technology and art space and render the school’s ailing ‘B Block’ classrooms obsolete.

Labor upper house member Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) last week told the Mansfield Courier that the State Government “was not walking away” from MSC, and would fund the school’s full redevelopment.

“We have a commitment to get the job done, and I’m committed to making sure the community knows we won’t just move on from the initial funding,” Ms Symes said.

