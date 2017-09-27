Call for government to get the jump on kangaroos and deer



THE State Government should make Victoria’s kangaroo pet food scheme ongoing and extend it to include deer, according to Euroa’s state MP Steph Ryan.

Ms Ryan, who is also the deputy leader of The Nationals, told Parliament recently that landholders in the Strathbogie Ranges had reported seeing deer on their properties.

“Deer are a pest animal that do enormous damage to the environment,” she said.

“They have already become well established in areas including Tatong and the Victorian high country but we need to act quickly to stop them inhabiting areas like the Strathbogie Ranges.

“Extending the current kangaroo pet food trial to include deer would enable landholders to enlist the support of appropriately licensed shooters to help control their spread in a measured and regulated way.

“It would also ensure the carcasses of any animals can be processed as pet food, instead of being left to rot.”

