Community’s grief over Merton death

Mansfield police say investigations are ongoing


THE body of a 46-year-old male resident was discovered last week in the observer’s box at the Merton Racecourse.

The discovery was made by the deceased’s sister, after he failed to return home on September 19.

Emergency services were called, and Mansfield police, Mansfield ambulance and State Emergency Service crew members (SES) attended the scene.

“It is an unknown cause (of death) at this stage,” Sergeant Nathan Pelling of Mansfield police said.

“It’s going to be an ongoing investigation.

“(The victim’s) sister was the first one to find the male, which is only adding to her grief.”

