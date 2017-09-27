Fraser Stevenson: Mansfield’s good sport

Born and bred in Mansfield, Fraser now runs Mansfield’s only dedicated sports apparel and equipment store


FRASER Stevenson’s journey as a sports lover began when he started school and played junior footy in Mansfield.

From there, Fraser played in the fourths, thirds, seniors and was even selected in the first ever Murray Bushrangers team.

But it was football that first led Fraser away from Mansfield, when he moved to Benalla to play in the Ovens and Murray league for the side then known as the Benalla Demons.

Fraser then took his footy career up a notch, relocating to Western Australia to play for West Perth in Western Australia’s premier footballing league, the WAFL.

It was here when Fraser became open to the idea of a career in fitness and health.

“When I went over to West Perth I was exposed to that real professionalism in the footy club,” said Fraser.

