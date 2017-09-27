Landcare money flowing into Sandy Creek region



SANDY Creek, Barjarg, is set to undergo a significant renewal after Mansfield’s Landcare Alliance received a $42,000 grant to restore the creek area near Lake Nillahcootie last week.

The funds were announced as part of a swag of State Government grants for local community groups to protect and further enhance local biodiversity.

Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) last week announced the funding as part of the State Government’s $4 million ‘Community and Volunteer Action Grants’.

Ms Symes said local community initiatives throughout Northern Victoria were receiving funding to help protect, improve and expand habitats for Victoria’s native plants and animals and contribute to the targets in the government’s Biodiversity Plan Biodiversity 2037 – Protecting Victoria’s Environment.

“Many Northern Victorian communities are already hard at work protecting and restoring Victoria’s unique natural environment, and these grants will further assist in the protection and enhancement of local biodiversity,” Ms Symes said.

