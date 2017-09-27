Max Fricke is back and closing in on second title



MANSFIELD’S Max Fricke is closing in on his second world title.

After pulling back three points on the series leader at the second round of the Speedway U21 World Championships held in Gustrow, Germany on September 8, Fricke goes into the final round in the Czech Republic just three points adrift of Poland’s Maxim Drabik.

This was only Fricke’s second meeting back after suffering fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebrae just over four weeks previously.

“It was difficult coming back to an important meeting like this with little to no preparation so I was happy with how things went really,” said Fricke.

“I had scored well throughout the heats and was on track to make the final but unfortunately I picked up some grip in the first corner in the semi and fell which cost me valuable points.

“If I can have an incident free last round this weekend then I have a great chance of retaining the title.

