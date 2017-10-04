Bennie-Faull, Johnstone wow at Buller X games


Categories: Skiing, Snowboarding, Sport
Tags: ,
ON THE SHRED: Ben Murphy carves up the chute in the Buller X extreme freeride competition which got under way last weekend at Mt Buller.

AFTER a tantalising wait all winter for snow and weather conditions to align, the first “Buller X” extreme freeride competition got under way at Mt Buller last week in superb spring conditions.

The elite snow sports freeride event took place in the steep ‘double-black diamond’ rated terrain off Mt Buller’s summit with an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers taking up viewing points in the resort and an international audience tuning in for the live webcast.

An international panel of judges reviewed all the runs and settled on Coen Bennie-Faull and Nate Johnstone as the overall winners for ski and snowboard respectively.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20