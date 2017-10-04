Local team wins the Chas Hayes memorial pennant



THE local East Central District Rifle Association (ECDRA) team took the Chas Hayes memorial 2017 pennant last month.

The final round of this long range pennant was shot over two stages at 800 yards on the Karramomus Range.

Going into the final round it was the ECDRA team and the Shepparton/Nathalia team who were on equal points, so all interest was focused on these two teams.

The conditions were far from ideal with the blustery north westerly wind due to change, however, nobody was prepared for the 50 to 60 km/h winds that scythed through the range just after 3pm, changing the wind to a west – south westerly.

Matt Frazer led the ECDRA team off with 59.4 (1.6 points off a best score) while David Black (Australian team member) led for Shepparton/Nathalia with a 49.5 (1.5 points off a best score).

This set the pattern until ECDRA’s Des Coulter shot a brilliant 60.6 (0.4 off a best score).

