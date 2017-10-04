Man and bear’s local pit-stop



AN adventure of man and beast that started at Tasmania’s southernmost tip fourth months ago has ambled its way into the Mansfield Shire.

The adventure is that of Patrick Flynn, a 23-year-old from Bundaberg and his beautiful Alaskan Malamute, Bear, who are on their way up to Cape York, Australia’s northernmost point, on foot.

Mr Flynn and Bear arrived in the shire from Willow Grove, Hill End, Russell Creek Rd and Nine Mile Rd all the way up to Matlock and into Woods Point.

Mr Flynn said he wanted to strip life back to the bare necessities on his and Bear’s journey.

“I like living pretty simply, and I really wanted to simplify my lifestyle as much as possible, basically just as an experiment,” Mr Flynn said.

“Originally, that was just going to be living off-grid somewhere.

