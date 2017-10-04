Man and bear’s local pit-stop


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags:
BEAR NECESSITIES: Patrick Flynn and his Alaskan Malamute, Bear, stopped over in the Mansfield Shire last week for a much needed rest. To read about their journey from the bottom to the top of Australia, on foot and paw, PHOTO: Steve Vivian

AN adventure of man and beast that started at Tasmania’s southernmost tip fourth months ago has ambled its way into the Mansfield Shire.

The adventure is that of Patrick Flynn, a 23-year-old from Bundaberg and his beautiful Alaskan Malamute, Bear, who are on their way up to Cape York, Australia’s northernmost point, on foot.

Mr Flynn and Bear arrived in the shire from Willow Grove, Hill End, Russell Creek Rd and Nine Mile Rd all the way up to Matlock and into Woods Point.

Mr Flynn said he wanted to strip life back to the bare necessities on his and Bear’s journey.

“I like living pretty simply, and I really wanted to simplify my lifestyle as much as possible, basically just as an experiment,” Mr Flynn said.

“Originally, that was just going to be living off-grid somewhere.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20