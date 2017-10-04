Mansfield’s homeless suffering in silence



MORE than 80 people in Mansfield are sleeping rough, according to a local man who has had to stay on the streets since being evicted from his rental property.

The disabled local pensioner, who suffers from a debilitating illness, said that the problem of homelessness in Mansfield is far bigger than anyone imagines.

“Homelessness in Mansfield is becoming epidemic,” said the man.

“And it will continue to grow.

“The homeless in Mansfield are hiding.”

Pathways case manager Trinity Lonel echoed his sentiments.

“Over the last 12 months I have seen a real increase in homelessness in Mansfield,” said Mrs Lonel, who has worked in her role for 10 years.

