THE Mansfield Mt Buller Cycling Club’s road season kicks off this week with a 25km handicap race starting at the Botanical Park.

Quite a few of the usual suspects haven’t stopped training since the end of last year’s season and there will be a few who will need to find their bikes and remove the dust prior to the 6pm start on Thursday.

With steady interest over the last few years in the Thursday evening events, a few juniors have been doing some kms and are looking forward to racing in the mix.

