Cinema up for top training gong

THE Mansfield Armchair Cinema (MAC) has further enhanced its reputation as a great training ground for young people in the local community, after receiving a nomination for the Victorian Small/Medium Employer of the Year Award.

The Victorian Training Awards (VTA) recognise and honour the outstanding achievements of Vocational Education and Training (VET) students, teachers, training providers and employers.

If MAC wins the award, the cinema will go into the running for the Australian Training Awards in the same category.

