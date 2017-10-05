Cinema up for top training gong

Local theatre is one of four finalists in the 2017 Victorian Training Awards


Categories: Community, News
Tags: , ,
CRITICAL ACCLAIM: The Mansfield Armchair Cinema has been nominated for the 2017 Victorian Training Award. Pictured are (from left) Jarrah Maloney, Karen Oliver, Imogen Richter and Elaine Kramp who were very happy after just hearing the news.

THE Mansfield Armchair Cinema (MAC) has further enhanced its reputation as a great training ground for young people in the local community, after receiving a nomination for the Victorian Small/Medium Employer of the Year Award.

The Victorian Training Awards (VTA) recognise and honour the outstanding achievements of Vocational Education and Training (VET) students, teachers, training providers and employers.

If MAC wins the award, the cinema will go into the running for the Australian Training Awards in the same category.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

