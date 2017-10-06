Witherswood to host inaugural female cattle sale



FOR the first time in more than 25 years, Witherswood Angus will host their first ever female cattle sale.

Being held on-farm on October 20, the sale represents some of the finest genetics available in the country.

An accelerated embryo breeding program has resulted in increased numbers, with some 120 females to be offered – a mix of yearling heifers and cows with spring drop calves at foot.

“Over the past 20 years, Witherswood – as part of our highly successful breeding program – have included a large amount of the successful NSW Millah Murrah genetics,” stud owner, John Woodruff, said.

“At Witherswood, we have worked extremely hard to breed our unique type of cattle – which we have named, not surprisingly, the Witherswood Type.

“These have not been heavily influenced by the race to EBV figures – which are easy to produce, and great to market – but the ability to produce cows with the correct structure, fertility, longevity and good milk production.

