MANSFIELD bowlers will commence their summer season in earnest this week with the Open Tournament happening at the club tomorrow (Thursday).

Twenty-two teams have registered for the tournament, some coming from as far away as Corowa, Wangaratta and Yarrawonga.

On Saturday pennant also commences for what has been men’s pennant but now includes all players.

