CWA is so much more than tea and scones

THE Country Women’s Association is the largest women’s organisation in Australia, operating on a local, regional and national basis.

Since its beginnings in 1928, it has been about women all over Victoria coming together in their communities.

Whether it is to meet new people, learn new skills, or become involved in the local community, the common factor is the aim to improve the welfare and conditions for women and children, whether in the city or the country.

State wide, the organisation encourages advocacy on community issues, sustainable development, protection of the environment and social issues.

As with most community organisations, the work done is rarely noticed, but without their contributions the community would be a poorer place.

The Mansfield CWA began in 1931 and some of their work has included the significant contribution of clothing, food and bedding to the various drought relief funds around Victoria.

