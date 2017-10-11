Fricke finishes World Championships in third

Despite a serious neck injury, Fricke climbs back onto the podium


Categories: Motorsport, Sport
Tags:
ON THE PODIUM: Max Fricke, the winner of last year’s championship, said he was disappointed not to retain the U21 Speedway World Championship trophy, but was proud to make it to the podium considering a serious neck fracture not long ago.

MANSFIELD’S Max Fricke contested some close racing in the final round of the U21 Speedway World Championships and has finished third overall in the championship.

Fricke finished in third position after a mechanical problem in his final heat cost him second place overall.

Although he was disappointed not to be able to retain his title, Fricke said he was glad to get a podium position.

“Considering that after my neck injury it was looking like my season may be over, I was pretty happy just to be racing to be honest,” said Fricke.

“To retain the title was one of my main goals this season so overall, it’s still kind of disappointing not to have achieved that, but there’s still plenty of racing to look forward to yet this season.”

Following the U21s which were held in Pardubice in the Czech Republic, Fricke raced in the prestigious ‘Golden Helmet’, which is an invitational meeting for 36 of the world’s top riders.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!