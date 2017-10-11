Fricke finishes World Championships in third

Despite a serious neck injury, Fricke climbs back onto the podium



MANSFIELD’S Max Fricke contested some close racing in the final round of the U21 Speedway World Championships and has finished third overall in the championship.

Fricke finished in third position after a mechanical problem in his final heat cost him second place overall.

Although he was disappointed not to be able to retain his title, Fricke said he was glad to get a podium position.

“Considering that after my neck injury it was looking like my season may be over, I was pretty happy just to be racing to be honest,” said Fricke.

“To retain the title was one of my main goals this season so overall, it’s still kind of disappointing not to have achieved that, but there’s still plenty of racing to look forward to yet this season.”

Following the U21s which were held in Pardubice in the Czech Republic, Fricke raced in the prestigious ‘Golden Helmet’, which is an invitational meeting for 36 of the world’s top riders.

