Locals’ patience tried by the state of roads

THE Mansfield Courier, like the Mansfield Shire council, has received numerous complaints about the results of road works carried out earlier this year in Ogilvies Road and Malcolm Street.

It was promised that the Ogilvies Road project would upgrade the road to such an extent that trucks would be able to safely use it.

“When completed the long stretch of road will re-open to all traffic, including trucks, which have been banned for the past two years due to pavement deterioration,” Mr Valente, from the shire engineering department, said in a Courier article on the project in the March 22 edition.

However, within weeks of that seal being completed, the Courier was sent photos of pot holes formed in the newly laid road.

“What we’re seeing on Ogilvies Road is ‘seal delamination’,” manager of engineering works for Mansfield Shire Council Neil Ogilvie said in the May 10 edition of the Courier.

“This is where the bitumen layer is ‘unsticking’ from the gravel pavement layer.”

