Mansfield Hospital picks up $61,426

THE State Government is delivering a $115 million boost to give Victoria’s busy hospitals relief from a massive surge in demand following one of Victoria’s worst-ever flu seasons.

Last week, Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victotia) announced that Northern Victoria’s local public hospitals and Bush Nursing centres will share in the special funding support package.

This year’s flu season has resulted in sustained pressure on Victoria’s health system with more than 14,000 flu cases reported across Victoria so far.

Over winter there has been a surge in people visiting emergency departments.

In August alone, more than 3900 people visited emergency departments each day – the largest ever for August on record.

Ms Symes said this funding package will support local hospitals to ensure a record number of patients can get the care they need from emergency departments faster, for the remainder of the year.

