CONGRATULATIONS this week go to Trevor Wright, Chris Anderson, Don Clutterbuck and Rob Healy for their excellent high scores across the competitions.

Now for this week’s results.

Tuesday’s event saw a field of 26 players out contesting a stroke event.

The winner was Trevor Wright (20) with a great score of nett 65 from Geoff Brown (13) with a nett 66.

Ball rundown went to 75 nett.

Nearest the pin on the ninth and 16th was Dan Robertson.

