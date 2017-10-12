Symes sympathises, but says shires must be frugal



Categories:

Tags:

UPPER House member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) has backed the State Government’s rate-capping policy.

Speaking after a recent meeting with councillors from the Mansfield Shire, Ms Symes said that while she supports rate-capping, small rural councils need more help with running their operations.

Mansfield Shire Council, like many other small rural councils in Victoria, has pointed the finger at rate-capping for its financial travails.

But Ms Symes said that rate-capping is fair on home owners.

“My view is that state and local governments should be responsible for the cost of provision of services and infrastructure, and there’s only so much that you can put on your home owners,” Ms Symes said.

“I think that many country communities have pretty much reached the capacity on what they can afford on their home budgets.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

