Wool bale theft concerns VFF chief


Categories: Rural
Tags: , ,
CURIOUS CAPER: Thieves have been swapping high quality wool for cheaper wool from wool bales, it was recently discovered.

A WOOL switcheroo involving expensive wool bales being swapped for inferior wool is being investigated by Victoria Police.

Buyers in China discovered that the Australian exported wool was of poorer quality than expected.

Concern has been raised that the incident could damage the reputation of the Australian export industry.

So far multiple brokers have reported thefts, which have been occurring since May.

The thefts are believed to have been carried out by switching the high quality wool out of bales for cheaper wool.

Victorian Farmers Federation president, David Jochinke, said the episode is alarming.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!