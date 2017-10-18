Golfing ladies power on



MANSFIELD lady golfers have been performing above and beyond once again, both on and off the course.

As a result of their anti-cancer fundraising efforts, they have sent off a cheque to the Cancer Council for an amazing $2018.

The money came from three very successful fundraisers:

– the Anti-Cancer Bowl raised $954.50;

– the Bingo night raised $694.25; and

– the three putt 50 cent penalty raised $369.25 – this will be ongoing, so the ladies can expect to keep raising money unless they all improve their putting.

