Golfing ladies power on

MANSFIELD lady golfers have been performing above and beyond once again, both on and off the course.
As a result of their anti-cancer fundraising efforts, they have sent off a cheque to the Cancer Council for an amazing $2018.
The money came from three very successful fundraisers:
– the Anti-Cancer Bowl raised $954.50;
– the Bingo night raised $694.25; and
– the three putt 50 cent penalty raised $369.25 – this will be ongoing, so the ladies can expect to keep raising money unless they all improve their putting.