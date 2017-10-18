High Country brewers mash in Mansfield



A COLLABORATION of the High Country’s favourite brewers took place last week at the Social Bandit brewery in Mansfield.

With eight of Victoria’s finest craft breweries in attendance, all from the High Country Brewery Trail group, the brewers worked together to create a beer that will raise advertising funds for their brewing collective.

Jeff Whyte of Mansfield’s Social Bandit Brewing Company hosted brewers from Black Dog Brewery (Taminick), King River Brewing (King Valley), Blizzard Brewery (Dinner Plain), Bridge Road Brewers (Beechworth), Bright Brewery, Rutherglen Brewery, and Sweetwater Brewing Company (Mount Beauty) to create their fifth annual High Country Brewery Trail brew, called Rule #47 – (a reference to The Velominati’s rules of cycling – “Drink Tripels, don’t ride triples”).

Renowned local brewer Jeff Whyte said that the get together is not a case of too many brewers in the brew house, but rather a great day where the group can catch up and enjoy each others’ company and expertise.

“As a collective group we get together once a year and do a batch of beer called Rule #47,” Mr Whyte said.

“It’s a fun day and it’s a good way to get together with these boys.

