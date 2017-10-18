Local hunt rider emulates Dick Oliver

In Louise Davis, a local tradition, and a family tradition, lives on



TWENTY years after Mansfield’s champion hunt rider Dick Oliver had his greatest ever season, Mansfield can again celebrate another hunting champion.

Earlier this month, Mansfield local Louise Davis and her team from the Lilydale Hunt Club managed the perfect ride to take out victory at the Peter Ronald Memorial Hunt Club Teams Jumping Contest at the Royal Melbourne Show.

Ms Davis, who only recently jumped back on the horse after a 20 year hiatus, said she felt proud and honoured to follow in the footsteps of Dick Oliver, one of her heroes.

“I grew up watching these competitions and in awe of people like Dick Oliver, who were incredible at it,” Ms Davis said.

“Dick used to win year after year, in every event that he entered, he was incredible.

“To follow someone like him is pretty special.”

