Ninth Dragon Diesel challenge held at Violet Town rifle range

LAST Saturday the Violet Town Shooting Complex was the site of the ninth Dragon Diesel Challenge, which was taken out by the Deer Hunters by 0.6 points.

The outstanding spring day was complemented by the fact that the notorious Violet Town wind, that has recently plagued the East Central District Rifle Association (ECDRA) shooters, took a holiday.

The event attracted 40 participants from the Australian Deer Association, Euroa Clay Target Club, ECDRA and adjacent rifle clubs each competing for recognition among their clubs as ‘top shots’.

A significant difference for this, the ninth challenge, was the strong female contingent from the hunters, including a guest appearance by Steph Ryan (MLA, Euroa and Deputy Leader of the Nationals), who joined in and shot a creditable 21 out of 35 at 300 yards.

The format for the event was modified to reward those competitors who were true ‘all round’ sportspersons, with events that represented the challenges of the Olympic Biathlon event (shooting off-hand at 100 yards distance), the Commonwealth Games target rifle event (shooting deliberately from the prone position at 300 yards distance) and the Olympic Trap Shooting event (shooting clay targets with a shotgun).

The day started well for the target shooters with Dave Wallace (ECDRA) taking both the 100 yard and 300 yard top score while the “Old Gnarly” 303 challenge went to Wally Dergacz (ADA).

