MANSFIELD Rotary Club handed a $1000 cheque to the Mansfield Historical Society last week to help give the society’s 130-year-old train an even brighter future.

The money will go toward the restoration of the Z Class guard’s cabin, or ‘caboose’, of the train, where the train’s guards would travel and stow luggage.

Maurie Walsh from Mansfield Rotary said the organisation was glad to help the historical society continue with its great work.

