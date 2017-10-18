State Government updates fire planning protocols


Categories: Community, Firefighting, News
Tags: , ,
NEW BUSHFIRE MAPPING: Kevin Hazell, a recognised bushfire management specialist, speaks to residents in Jamieson last week about changes to the Bushfire Management Overlay.

LANDOWNERS proposing new development on their land may require a planning permit under a revised bushfire mapping system introduced at the start of October.

A planning permit may be required for new development if a landowner’s property falls in the new Bushfire Management Overlay (BMO).

The BMO is applied to land with the potential to be affected by extreme bushfires.

The new mapping is not retrospective, and may only affect people if they want to develop on their land.

The updated mapping is part of the Victorian Government’s ongoing implementation of all recommendations of the 2009 Victorian Bushfires Royal Commission.

Up to 900 Mansfield properties, and up to 120,000 properties in the state, fall under the updated BMO.

