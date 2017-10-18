Telstra ducks for coverage



Categories:

Tags:

DESPITE promising to have at least five black spot mobile phone towers operational by Christmas, Telstra is yet to begin construction on any.

Sawmill Settlement, Tolmie, Goughs Bay, Ancona and Woods Point were all due to have mobile coverage by now, with Enoch’s Point and Taylor Bay to be live by Christmas.

Construction is yet to begin on any of the towers.

“Telstra is still in the planning stage and working to obtain all approvals for the nominated site,” Telstra area general manager, Loretta Willaton, said of the Sawmill Settlement tower.

Telstra was unable to provide a progress update on the other six towers at the time of going to print.

Mansfield Shire Councillor Marg Attley has lived without mobile phone service in Tolmie for the last 13 years.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

