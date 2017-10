Categories:

LAST week was a special one for the lady golfers of the town when they got together to celebrate the memory of a golfing companion, Daisy Murphy.

‘Daisy Day’ has been on the golfing calendar since 2010, following Ms Murphy’s death the year before.

The day is organised by her sister Shelly Comerford, who supplies the prizes for the winners of the nine hole event and also cooks up a storm for the morning tea which follows.

