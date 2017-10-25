Basketball is back and feeling like home


YOUNG GUNS EVERYWHERE: Darby Sladdin ventures into the realm of five, yes five, Junior Eagles.

HAVE you ever experienced the feeling of being away from your home for an extended period of time?

When you return, the familiar smell and sounds of home rush back and fill you with a joy of contentment that nowhere else provides.

It was like that for the men of Mansfield’s men’s basketball competition last Tuesday night.

It felt like home. The feeling of stepping out on Mansfield’s own coliseum to do battle against foes both old and new was good for the soul.

The first battle took part between The Cowboys and the new young Junior Eagles, who are Mansfield’s under 18 rep side.

This was their first hoorah into the scary world of men’s, and they held their own, let me tell you.

