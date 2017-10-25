Butterfly Man now at home in the High Country



CLEVELAND Herd lives in the rural High Country, where he runs 50 head of cattle and a few sheep.

He and partner Kathy have only been in the area for the past four years, but much of that time has been spent on the restoration of his soldier settlement house and gardens.

Farm work and restoration have not occupied all of his waking hours though.

Unlike most farmers, he has a hobby that has taken him all over the continent and beyond – the search for rare and beautiful butterflies.

Cleveland was born in Sandringham and schooled in Huntingdale, but recounts that he had ‘no real idea’ what he wanted to do when he left school.

“All I knew was that I wanted to do something close to nature, maybe as a park ranger,” Cleveland said.

