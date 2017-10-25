Elvins Street in need of all round attention



AN article in the Mansfield Courier (October 11, 2017) has prompted several letters to the editor complaining about the state of roads around the shire and the lack of action by the Mansfield Shire Council to deal with the problems.

One letter again raised the issue of problems in Elvins Street.

There has been concern from residents for some years about problems with the road, ranging from speed issues to the state of the verges and the absence of footpaths.

On October 29, 2014, the Mansfield Courier reported on concerns about speed and the volume of traffic in the street.

Increasingly, buses, cattle trucks and ski traffic were using Elvins Street as a link between Malcolm Street and the Maroondah Highway.

In the same article engineering and works manager Amer Tawfik said council was tackling the problem as part of speed surveys on Kidston Parade, Elvins Street and Ultimo Street.

