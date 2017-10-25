Recognition for our citizens



NOMINATIONS for Mansfield Shire Citizen Awards are now open and will be accepted until Monday, December 11 in the following categories:

– The Citizen of the Year Award – this award gives us the opportunity to celebrate kind and useful deeds and recognise community service by individuals;

– The Senior Citizen of the Year category which will be open to receive nominations for people over the age of 65 years;

– The Young Citizen of the Year – may be nominated by groups or individuals and recognises outstanding achievement and contribution to the community by a person up to the age of 28;

– The Community Event of the Year is presented to an individual, organisation or group in recognition of the event’s valuable local contribution.

Each year the nomination process highlights the admirable work done by so many local citizens.

