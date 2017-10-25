Streets apart



IN their statements at last week’s council meeting, Mansfield Shire councillors expressed different ways of thinking about a problem that could recur more often into the future – street numbering.

With an expanding population and increasing levels of development and subdivision occurring in the shire, residents’ street numbers may be subject to change when new addresses are established.

This is exactly what has happened to three residents in Victoria Street, who were told their street numbers would be altered due to a subdivision on neighbouring Adams Street.

Councillors were split 3 – 2 on a vote to re-number the properties on Victoria Street last week at the monthly council meeting.

Councillors seemed to be divided between, on the one hand, adhering to national guidelines regarding street numbering to satisfy emergency services, and on the other, mitigating inconvenience to residents and providing a pragmatic solution.

One resident affected by the proposed number changes on Victoria Street, Megan Hooper, who objected to council’s proposal, said that the change would cause her and other residents a great inconvenience.

