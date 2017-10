Categories:

AFTER huge results in international competition in August and early September, Doug Crawford is the worthy recipient of September’s Sportsperson of the Month nomination.

Crawford earned a World Cup start in the coming northern winter after he won the FIS Freestyle Ski Cross Australia New Zealand Cup (ANC).

Crawford won the first two events of the continental championship and finished with a third to remain out in front of the international field in the overall standings.

