Attempted child abduction by man

Alarm first raised by the basketball association who notified police and put a post on Facebook


MANSFIELD police are warning parents to be extra vigilant following the attempted abduction of a child from Apollo Street last week.

On Thursday afternoon a young boy was riding his scooter near the Mansfield pool when a man with dark hair and a groomed beard, driving a black sedan, pulled up beside him.

“The driver asked the boy if he wanted to go for a ride,” Sergeant Robyn Reed of Mansfield police said.

“Luckily, he scooted away and told a trusted adult what had happened.”

Sgt Reed said neither the car nor the suspect had been identified, but police were seeking any information known to the public.

“We would rather people notify us of any suspicious behaviour so we can identify and eliminate any potential dangers,” Sgt Reed said.

