Jekyll and Hyde impresses



Categories:

Tags:

LAST week the latest MMuDS production kicked off in style at the Mansfield Performing Arts Centre.

This year, patrons were treated to the full length drama-musical, Jekyll & Hyde.

An evocative tale of the epic battle between good and evil, the show is based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story about a brilliant doctor whose experiments with human personality create a murderous counterpart.

Convinced the cure for his father’s mental illness lies in the separation of man’s evil nature from his good, Dr Henry Jekyll unwittingly unleashes his own dark side, wreaking havoc in the streets of late 19th century London, as the savage Edward Hyde.

An amazing set design backed a local cast that should be lauded in its capacity to bring a world class production to our little local theatre.

Michael Isbister took on the weighty role of both Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, but showed little of the pressure that must come with a whole show resting on your shoulders.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

