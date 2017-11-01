Mansfield’s ‘Woodies’ producing the goods


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags: ,
TEA-RIFFIC: Woodworker David Matthews shows off a finished egg cup. Mr Matthews’ tea-tree trinkets, as well as other items from Mansfield’s woodworking group the ‘Woodies’, will be on show and sale at the Mansfield Farmers Market this Saturday, October 28.

WHEN local man David Matthews saw a particular necklace recently, he was taken aback.

David inquired as to the necklace’s provenance, to which he was told, “it was made by the ‘Woodies’”.

Not long after, Mr Matthews joined the Mansfield ‘Woodies’.

“I joined the Mansfield ‘Woodies’ about three months ago, and I am the newest member of the group,” David said.

“Our members produce a wide range of high quality crafted wooden items, and our knowledge and ideas are shared freely.”

The ‘Woodies’ meet once a month in Mansfield in a shed, and its members make things in various ways using wood.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!