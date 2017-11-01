Mansfield’s ‘Woodies’ producing the goods



WHEN local man David Matthews saw a particular necklace recently, he was taken aback.

David inquired as to the necklace’s provenance, to which he was told, “it was made by the ‘Woodies’”.

Not long after, Mr Matthews joined the Mansfield ‘Woodies’.

“I joined the Mansfield ‘Woodies’ about three months ago, and I am the newest member of the group,” David said.

“Our members produce a wide range of high quality crafted wooden items, and our knowledge and ideas are shared freely.”

The ‘Woodies’ meet once a month in Mansfield in a shed, and its members make things in various ways using wood.

