McLeish off the leash on assisted suicide



Categories:

Tags:

ON the morning of Thursday, October 19, it seemed that Victoria was just a whisker away from legalising assisted suicide.

But things didn’t run so easy.

A colossal 26-hour sitting of the lower state parliament finally ended on Friday, October 20, with 47 to 37 voting for the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017.

Premier Daniel Andrews and his Minister for Health, Jill Hennessy, gave it their full support, but with approximately 140 amendments failed, it appears to be resting on shaky ground.

“It was a mammoth sitting,” said Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon), who surprised many when she decided to oppose the final vote.

“I went 28 hours straight and was in the chamber the majority of the time,” she said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

