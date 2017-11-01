The ‘Cav’ hits his stride



Categories:

Tags:

IT felt like the good old days.

Thirty-seven entrants awaited the starter’s instructions at the Botanic Park last Thursday for the first MMBCC handicap race of the summer.

We haven’t had that many racing for ages.

Part of the increase was the recent arrival of some new members; a big, hearty MMBCC welcome to Richard Plumb, Nathan Pelling and Andy Stephenson.

Next, many of the staff at Timbertop had the night off so we saw Sam Foura, Ross Hopkins and Mark McDowell on the entry list too.

But the majority of the increase came from a recent influx of junior racers – which is fantastic.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

