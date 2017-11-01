Toogood to be true



MANSFIELD Eagles sports star Bonnie Toogood has been drafted to play professional football.

Toogood, 19, was selected by the Western Bulldogs in the AFLW rookie draft last week.

Although Toogood has played a scarce amount of football, what she lacks in experience she makes up for in skill and desire.

Toogood, who has most recently played in the Victorian Netball League and with the Mansfield Eagles A Grade netball side, said she can’t wait to bring her natural attributes to the AFLW.

“I’ve come from netball, so there are different skills, but I’ve been able to try and use them in footy with the few sessions that I’ve done, so I’m really excited,” Toogood said.

“I think just being able to read the play and try and get the ball, hunt the ball – hopefully those skills will come in handy.”

