Lauriston Girls School a sustainability winner

THE Howqua campus of Lauriston Girls’ School has won this year’s Energy School of the Year Secondary category for its Black Balloons initiative.

The prestigious award is part of Sustainability Victoria’s ResourceSmart Schools Awards and recognises the school’s passion and commitment to creating a sustainable school and community.

The ResourceSmart Schools program inspires students and their schools to take action on sustainability and climate change, while providing new learning opportunities.

Lauriston’s sustainability team, the ‘Greenies’, have worked hard over the years to make the Howqua campus a 5Star Sustainable School, showing great community leadership along the way.

Sam Ridley, the vice-principal at Howqua said that Howqua is a residential school so energy is being used during the day and night.

“The energy challenges at Howqua are different to most other schools so it has encouraged our teachers and students to think broadly about saving energy,” said Mr Ridley.

