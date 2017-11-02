Public awaits shire savings announcements

Shire CEO provides councillors with confidential report detailing swag of savings of up to $500K



IN July this year, Mansfield Shire councillors instructed shire chief executive officer Alex Green to find ongoing savings to council of at least $500,000 per annum by October 30 this year.

At the time of print this deadline has passed, however, the public will for now remain oblivious to the who, what, where, when, why and how of the CEO’s findings.

Mr Green has told the Mansfield Courier his “comprehensive service review” will, for now, remain confidential.

But, he said, the public will be notified of the contents of his review “as quickly as possible”.

The July request from councillors to find half a million dollars’ worth of savings per year was part of broader instructions directed at the CEO to “commence a comprehensive and strategic service review of all departments, services and functions of Mansfield Shire Council”.

