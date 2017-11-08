$4.6 billion to housing and homeless over 3 years



Categories:

Tags:

THE Mansfield Courier has been reporting on the homelessness problem in our community over the last month, and specifically about the severe problem of housing affordability and the lack of public housing.

But according to a recent report, the problem appears to be widespread around the country.

The 2016 Council of Australian Governments’ Report on Performance found that from 2009 to 2016, growth in social housing stock has stagnated and the numbers on waiting lists have increased.

It also confirmed that three out of four quality benchmarks previously agreed on had not, or were unlikely, to be met, despite the government providing the states with over $9 billion since 2009.

“Often people don’t even know about the public housing that is actually there – it is often hidden from the public,” said Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon).

She also noted that there are a lot of different ways to combat the homeless problem, and a one-fit solution is not necessarily the answer, as each community is unique.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

