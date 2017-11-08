A world away in the same neighbourhood

Cattle, needles and Aussie lifestyle for Margaret Virgo


HOME SWEET HOME: Margaret Virgo grew up in Canada, but is happy being a true Aussie now. PHOTO: Jarrah Loh

BORN in British Columbia, Canada, deep in the Rocky Mountains, Margaret Virgo started out a long way away from her current home.

Though it isn’t terribly different from where she now resides in Piries.

“I grew up doing a lot of fishing, hiking and horseback riding,” said Margaret – all things she still enjoys today in the Mansfield Shire.

And while there is also snow here, it’s not exactly on the level she was accustomed to growing up on her parents’ horse ranch, where it wasn’t out of character to be ice skating on their pond, or speeding around on snow mobiles during the colder months.

Margaret lived a great life as a Canuck, but one day, on the back of nothing more than a strong sense of adventure, she flew across the other side of the world to see what was Down Under.

“Australia was always a place I was fascinated by,” said Margaret.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

